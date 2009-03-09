CANADA FX DEBT-C$ drops to lowest level since 2004

* C$ breaches key level, hits lowest point since Sept 2004

* 12.3 pct drop in Canadian housing starts hits currency

* Bonds eye flood of U.S. government debt this week (Updates to close)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level versus the U.S. dollar since September 2004 on Monday after data showed a sharper than expected decline in new home construction in Canada.

The Canadian currency fell as low as C$1.3066 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.53 U.S. cents -- piercing a key level it had brushed up against several times last week -- shortly after a report said Canadian housing starts fell 12.3 percent in February.

Housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 134,600 units from 153,500 in January. [ID:nN09444629]

While the weak housing data was a major catalyst driving the currency lower, the fall also came against a backdrop of a renewal of risk aversion in the market.