CANADA FX DEBT-C$ higher as US stimulus hopes feed risk appetite

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was higher versus the greenback on Monday following a choppy morning as traders worried over the timing and details of U.S. plans for fiscal stimulus and a package to help banks.

U.S. President Barack Obama's administration delayed the announcement of the bank rescue plan, which had been scheduled for Monday, until Tuesday as the government pressed lawmakers to settle their differences over the economic stimulus plan.

The announcement of the rescue plan, which aims to shore up some of the biggest U.S. banking institutions, was pushed back to enable lawmakers to spend the day focusing on the stimulus package ahead of a vote on Tuesday.

That helped offer an early boost to the U.S. dollar, which is considered a safe haven play.

But the move was undone and the Canadian currency turned higher as traders accepted that a bailout, while delayed, would still get done. That kept some interest in snapping up riskier assets such as the Canadian dollar.

"Obviously the delay getting the package pushed through in the U.S. has been unsettling, but at the same time people have a lot of hope that it will eventually get done and we'll see some things actually start to go to work," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.

At 10:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.2211 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.89 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2225 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.70 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

That was off the overnight high of C$1.2122 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.49 U.S. cents, which marked the currency's strongest level since Jan. 29.

But the Canadian currency had also fallen to C$1.2299 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.31 U.S. cents, as the delay in the U.S. bank bailout triggered a temporary move to more secure assets.

"As it sort of became clear that Obama's fiscal package was going to get a little bit of a rough ride ... it sort of took off some of the that optimism that had built in the market on Friday," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"Friday's move was a bit excessive based on what might be coming out today, and so I think as that sort of disappointment seeped into the market we saw a lot of the equity markets come off and the risk sensitive currencies come off, and that included the Canadian dollar."

The latest Canadian data did not have a huge impact on the domestic currency as it reinforced what markets have already come to accept, that the economy is in recession, analysts said.

A report showed Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in January, reflecting a similar downtrend in the existing home market as the economy slows. [ID:nN09510810]

BOND PRICES LOWER

Canadian bond prices were stuck slightly lower across the curve alongside the bigger U.S. Treasury market as focus on the stimulus and a bank rescue plan in the United States brought supply concerns back into the picture.

"Obviously markets are trading a little weaker so far this morning and part of that is just mirroring the slight selloff south of the border," said Michael Gregory, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Whenever you talk about fiscal stimulus package in the U.S. the bond market senses extra supply and I think that kind of weighs."

Gregory also suggested that economic data from Friday that showed Canada's economy suffered its worst job losses in over three decades could prompt further stimulus into the economy.

The interest-rate sensitive two-year bond was down 3 Canadian cents at C$102.83 to yield 1.159 percent, while the 10-year bond dropped 48 Canadian cents to C$109.25 to yield 3.095 percent.

The 30-year bond dropped 98 Canadian cents to C$120.40 to yield 3.815 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury yielded 3.741 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)