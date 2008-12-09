CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls, bonds soar after rate cut

* Bank of Canada cuts rates 75 bps to 50-yr low of 1.5 pct

* Canadian dollar weakens after rate cut

* Bonds rise, short end surges as BoC declares recession

TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell hard against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points.

Canadian bond prices surged, reflecting expectations of further rate cuts to come as the economy weakens.

At 10:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), the currency was at C$1.2682 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.85 U.S. cents, down from C$1.2540 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.74 69 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

The Canadian dollar fell as low as C$1.2743 after the rate decision from C$1.2640, just before the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate to a 50-year low of 1.50 percent and the bank also declared the Canadian economy to be in a recession. [ID:nN092350]

The market had expected a cut of at least a 50 basis points on Tuesday but talk had been growing that there would be more aggressive action.