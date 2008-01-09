Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:55 EST
Canadian dollar slides to 3-week low on soft data

Wed Jan 9, 2008 5:39pm EST
 
 By John McCrank
 TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended at a
three-week low against a resurgent U.S. currency on Wednesday
after a report showed Canadian housing starts for December
missed market expectations by a wide margin.
 Domestic bond prices, which had been rallying for weeks on
fears of a U.S recession and the likelihood of interest rate
cuts, fell as investors took profits.
 The Canadian dollar closed at 99.03 U.S. cents, valuing a
U.S. dollar at C$1.0098, down from 99.56 U.S. cents, or
C$1.0044, at Tuesday's close.
 Domestic housing starts fell 19.6 percent in December to a
seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 187,500. That was down
from an upwardly revised 233,300 starts in November, according
to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.
 Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 221,000 starts.
 "With weather exerting a negative influence on building
activity in December, the sharp drop in housing starts
shouldn't be seen as the prelude to a U.S.-style meltdown in
the coming year," Robert Hogue, a senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets said in a note.
 "Nonetheless, the sector's strong momentum of the last
several years is expected to slow moderately as rising economic
uncertainty throws some sand in the housing engine."
 Even with December's sharp drop, CMHC said 2007 was the
second strongest year for starts in almost two decades.
 Another main factor weighing the Canadian dollar down was
strength in the greenback, said Gareth Sylvester, senior
currency strategist at HIFX Plc in San Francisco.
 "It appears that we're seeing some U.S. dollar short
positions being covered ahead of (U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben) Bernanke's speech tomorrow."
 Bernanke will be speaking on "Financial Markets, the
Economic Outlook, and Monetary Policy."
 Investors reversed bets against the U.S. dollar en masse on
Wednesday as the market priced in aggressive interest rate cuts
by the Fed to contain the U.S. economic slowdown.
 "I think the market is really going to be waiting to get an
indication as to the speed and direction of the monetary policy
from the Fed before casting any other further judgment," said
Sylvester.
 The Fed has cut its benchmark rate by a full percentage
point since September and many market players think another
half percentage point cut may be on the table at the central
bank's next meeting Jan. 29-30.
 The Bank of Canada is expected to announce a 25 basis point
cut to its overnight rate on Jan. 22.
 BONDS FALL
 Bond prices, which have made solid gains over the past
couple of weeks due to fears of a U.S. recession, lost some
ground as investors took profits.
 U.S. economic concerns will continue to be the main drivers
of the Canadian bond market for at least the near term, said
Carlos Leitao, chief economist at Laurentian Bank
 "Between now and next week, I think the key risk is going
to be tomorrow's Bernanke speech and then, next week, it's the
results of the American banks."
 Many large U.S banks are set to report their fourth-quarter
results next week, in what is expected to be one of the worst
quarters in years due to the impact of the subprime mortgage
meltdown and the resulting credit crunch.
 "I think everybody is very nervously awaiting those
financial results to see true state of American banks," said
Leitao.
 The two-year bond dropped 4 Canadian cents to C$101.36 to
yield 3.495 percent. The 10-year bond fell 17 Canadian cents to
C$101.03 to yield 3.868 percent.
 The yield spread between the two-year and 10-year bond was
37.3 basis points, unchanged from the previous close.
 The 30-year bond slid 31 Canadian cents to C$116.12 to
yield 4.056 percent. In the United States, the 30-year treasury
yielded 4.340 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 3.75 percent,
down from 3.76 at the previous close.
 (Editing by Rob Wilson)
 