CANADA FX DEBT-C$ up for 9th straight session, hits 5-mth high

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended stronger for a ninth straight session against the U.S. dollar after touching its highest level in almost five months on Wednesday, helped by talk it is set to test parity with the greenback.

Boosted by firm oil prices and the prospect of rising Canadian interest rates, the currency extended as high as C$1.0216 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.89 U.S. cents, before retreating.

It closed at C$1.0259 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.48 U.S. cents, up slightly from C$1.0264 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.43 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.