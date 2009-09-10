Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:01 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sags ahead of Bank of Canada rate announcement

Thu Sep 10, 2009 8:38am EDT
 
 * C$ at C$1.0859 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.09 U.S. cents
 * Bank of Canada rate announcement key event
 TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D3
retreated against the U.S. currency on Thursday as risk
appetite faltered with world stocks and the market was focused
on the Bank of Canada's key rate announcement this morning.
 While no change is expected on the interest rate front,
investors are closely watching whether the central bank will
keep up pressure on markets to back off the Canadian dollar. It
may also express confidence in its view that the economy is
bouncing back. [ID:nN08189274]
 The market will also be looking for comments about
potential changes to its conditional rate level, as well as the
inflation outlook, said Matthew Strauss, senior currency
strategist, RBC Capital Markets.
 "Those will be the three focus areas to see whether there
are any changes. Our view is we don't think there are going to
be any material changes," said Strauss.
 At 8:23 a.m. (1223 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0859 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.09 U.S. cents, down from
Wednesday's close at C$1.0810 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.51 U.S.
cents.
 The currency was pressured by weaker world stocks and U.S.
stock index futures, which pointed to a flat open, diminishing
the appeal for assets perceived to be riskier. [MKTS/GLOB]
[.N]
 As well, commodity prices were mixed and were not likely to
sway the currency significantly, said Strauss.
 Domestic government bonds were flat ahead of the Bank of
Canada's statement with many investors on the sidelines before
the event.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 