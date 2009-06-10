Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:10 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs on strong oil, global equities

Wed Jun 10, 2009 9:33am EDT
 
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning on strength
in commodities and global stocks, erasing earlier losses on
domestic data that showed the country posted a trade deficit in
April.
 Statistics Canada said on Wednesday Canada posted a trade
deficit of C$179 million in April, as a 3.2 percent reduction
in prices helped cut the value of exports to an almost 10-year
low.
 Analysts had on average predicted Canada would run a
surplus of C$1.0 billion after a C$1.0 billion surplus in
March. [ID:nN10431263]
 "The important data release was the trade data that came in
weaker than expected, pushing the surplus back into a very
small deficit, and the Canadian dollar did react to that," said
Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist, RBC Capital
Markets.
 "With exports still under pressure that could mean the
recovery in Canada would likely be slower than what some people
would have hoped for. That reflects negatively on the
economy."
 After the data, the Canadian currency fell as low as
C$1.1068 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.35 U.S. cents.
 At 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), the currency was at C$1.1022 to
the U.S. dollar, or 90.73 U.S. cents, up slightly from
Tuesday's finish at C$1.1032 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.65 U.S.
cents.
 Also on Wednesday, data showed the prices of new homes in
Canada in April fell by 0.6 percent from March and by 3.0
percent from April 2008, the largest year-on-year decline for
more than 17 years. [ID:nN10299734]
 Even though the currency slipped following the data,
Strauss said he expected the losses to be limited or erased by
strength in the price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export,
which shot up above $71 a barrel for the first time in seven
months on signs demand for crude could be recovering.
[ID:nSP430902]
 Other factors supporting the unit were weakness in the U.S.
dollar and strength in global equities, which rose on economic
recovery hopes. [MKTS/GLOB]
 "The dominant theme in FX markets remain the global outlook
and how equities are reacting to that. That is, whether we're
seeing an increased risk appetite or not, " Strauss said.
 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve, following
the U.S. Treasuries market, where long-dated bonds fell as
strength in stocks dented the appeal of safer-haven government
debt. [ID:nN10307278]
  (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
 