CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms up as equity markets climb

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday morning, helped in part by slightly higher oil prices and as global equity markets climbed after recent declines.

At 7:32 a.m. (1132 GMT), the Canadian currency was C$1.2922 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.39 U.S. cents, up from Monday's close at C$1.2991 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.98 U.S. cents.

"The tone this morning is for a weaker U.S. dollar," said Michael Gregory, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Stocks are all stronger this morning, bonds are weaker this morning so it looks like a general tone toward increased risk appetite, which favors the Canadian dollar."

At one point in the overnight session, the unit touched C$1.2860 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.76 U.S. cents.

Domestic bond prices were lower across the curve as U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street [ID:nLA324321], while world stocks rose after three days of consecutive declines. [ID:nLA118651]

Oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, inched up above $47 a barrel.