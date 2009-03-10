CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds as stocks soar, bonds fall
* Canada dollar rebounds from lowest level since Sept 2004
* Citigroup memo spurs stock markets, whets risk appetite
* Bonds lower as stocks gain
* Finance minister says jobs data unlikely to be good (Updates to close)
By Ka Yan Ng
TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as the market's appetite for risk was whetted by a big gain on stock markets spurred by a Citigroup memo that built confidence in bank shares.
Early support for the currency also came from stronger oil prices, which spiked to above $48 a barrel before turning lower to close under $46.
As the price of oil receded, so did some of the Canadian dollar's advance against the greenback. The Canadian dollar hit a midmorning high of C$1.2725 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, before paring gains. But it still finished well above Monday's close.
The Canadian currency ended at C$1.2852 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.81 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2991 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.98 U.S. cents, at Monday's close. Continued...