Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:48 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms, hits 8-yr high against struggling euro

Tue May 11, 2010 5:16pm EDT
 
   * Canada's strong fundamentals attracting buyers
 * Ends at C$1.0218 to US$, or 97.87 U.S. cents
 * Bonds prices flat to lower as stock market gains
 (Updates to close, adds quotes)
 By Jennifer Kwan and Jeffrey Hodgson
 TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed on
Tuesday, hitting an eight-year high against a struggling euro,
as the country's strong fundamentals relative its Western peers
helped spur investor interest.
 While no major Canadian economic data was released on
Tuesday, analysts said doubts about whether a massive emergency
aid package can solve Europe's debt crisis in the long run was
enough to push the Canadian currency higher.
 "In terms of Canada, risk aversion has decreased. Canada
ranks very well on sovereign issues, fundamental issues, the
major drivers are still very strong," said Camilla Sutton,
currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 touched a high of C$1.0149
to the U.S. dollar, or 98.53 U.S. cents, its strongest level
against the greenback since May 4.
 The currency finished at C$1.0218, or 97.87 U.S. cents, up
from C$1.0243 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.63 U.S. cents, at
Monday's close. It soared almost 2 percent against its U.S.
counterpart on Monday.
 Its move against the euro was even more dramatic, with the
Canadian dollar rising as high as C$1.2922, or 77.39 euro
cents, its strongest level since July 2001.
 The euro stumbled as investors had second thoughts about
the $1 trillion "shock and awe" emergency aid package recently
announced by European authorities. [MKTS/GLOB] [FRX/]
 "You've got Canada that is definitely on the upswing as
illustrated by our employment numbers, our solid banking
system, our relatively low debt-to-GDP ratio. You've got the
euro zone that is being anchored down by ... Greece, Portugal,
Ireland, Italy and Spain," said Firas Askari, head of foreign
exchange trading at BMO Capital Markets.
 "The market is still reluctant to buy euro, is still
reluctant to view this as a cure-all, so people are divesting
out of euro, so a lot of them are picking up the Canadian
dollar."
 The currency was also supported by firmness in North
American equity markets, with Toronto stocks higher in part on
strong bullion prices. [.TO]
 Brendan McGrath, a foreign exchange trader at Custom House,
noted the Canadian dollar also moved past a previous support
level of C$1.02 to the U.S. dollar, which sparked further
strength.
 "If stocks continue to perform well and commodities
continue to perform well then we can expect the Canadian dollar
to strengthen on the back of that," he said.
 BOND PRICES FLAT TO LOWER
 With no market-moving data, Canadian government bond prices
were flat to lower across the curve as the market took a
breather after several days of volatility, said Sheldon Dong,
fixed income analyst at TD Waterhouse Private Investment.
 "This is just a recovery day after all the volatility we've
had," said Dong.
 "We've seen some wild gyrations. Today is probably the
first session in a long time we've seen relative calm."
 The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR fell 5.5 Canadian
cents to C$99.09 to yield 1.957 percent, while the 30-year bond
CA30YT=RR fell 5 Canadian cents to C$117.70 to yield 3.932
percent.
 In supply news, the provinces of Ontario and British
Columbia together sold more than C$1 billion in bonds.
[CAN-TNC]
 (Editing by Rob Wilson)
 