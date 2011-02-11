CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady ahead of Dec trade figures

* C$ flat at $1.0043

* Bonds track U.S. Treasuries higher on Egypt unrest

* Canada, U.S. trade figures may be key driver

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday, remaining trapped in its recent range ahead of North American trade figures for December.

Canadian and U.S. trade data for December, due at 1330 GMT, are the key figures market participants are watching amid softening risk sentiment on Friday.

World stocks fell for the third straight day partly on growing tensions in Egypt after President Hosni Mubarak disappointed protesters hoping he would resign, though oil prices and the U.S. dollar advanced. [MKTS/GLOB]

However, Canada's dollar was once again mired in a moderate 39-point range between C$0.9948-C$0.9987. Although it was not far off the one-week low at C$0.9988 hit on Thursday, it was still a relative outperformer against other currencies.

"You could get some reaction... especially if the Canadian trade numbers surprise to the upside. (It) would then give a greater sense that Q4 real GDP could grow faster than what the Bank of Canada had expected," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.

Economists in a Reuters survey forecast Canada's trade deficit widened to C$350 million in December versus a C$81 million deficit for November. ECONCA

At 7:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9957 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0043, little changed from Thursday's North American session at C$0.9958 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0042.

Michael O'Neill, managing director at Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange, said the cureency was still consolidating in a C$0.9830-C$1.0010 range.

Canadian government bond prices firmed on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, as intensifying political unrest in Egypt began to unsettle investors prompting some flows into safe-haven assets.

The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR climbed 3 Canadian cent to yield 1.864 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 10 Canadian cents to yield 3.455 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)