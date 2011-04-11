Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:13 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms ahead of central bank policy moves

Mon Apr 11, 2011 9:56am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

   * C$ at C$0.9564, or $1.0456
 * Bond prices weaker across curve
 * Bank of Canada expected to hold rates on Tuesday
 By Solarina Ho
 TORONTO, April 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar remained
near 3-1/2 year highs on Monday morning, firming against the
U.S. dollar as oil prices remained at lofty levels and as
traders positioned themselves ahead of Tuesday's Bank of Canada
policy announcement and its quarterly report on Wednesday.
 Oil prices fell from Friday's strong rally on some
profit-taking and prospects of a Libyan ceasefire, but were
still trading above $125 a barrel for Brent Crude and above
$111 for U.S. crude. Strong oil, a key Canadian export, is
usually a key support for the country's commodity-linked
currency. [O/R]
 A Reuters poll of 41 economists and strategists last week
found unanimous agreement that the central bank will keep its
key interest rate at 1 percent on Tuesday. [ID:nN07149592]
[CA/POLL]
 The poll also found that July 19 was widely seen as the
most likely date for the central bank to make its first rate
hike of 2011, a shift from a previous poll that saw the median
forecast for the next increase to be in May.
 "Though we don't expect (Bank of Canada) to raise rates,
the Monetary Policy Report looks like it's going to have to
take a somewhat more optimistic tone than they had in January,"
said David Watt, a senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Market.
 "Then you have that commodities story in the background ...
general optimism about global growth ... it's a relatively
positive backdrop for the Canadian dollar."
 At 9:13 a.m. (1313 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 stood at
C$0.9564 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0456, up from Friday's North
American finish of C$0.9574 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0445.
 It was seen trading between C$0.9611 and C$0.9550 to
C$0.9500, though analysts see little resistance to its rise
until it reaches the C$0.9060 range last reached in November
2007.
 Canadian bond prices were weaker across the curve. [US/]
 The interest rate-sensitive two-year bond CA2YT=RR was
down 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.912 percent, while the 10-year
bond CA10YT=RR slipped 11 Canadian cents to yield 3.458
percent.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)
 