Canadian dollar drops for fourth day as oil falls

* Canadian dollar ends session down 0.6 percent

* Bond rally reverses as rising equities lure investors

* Canada's July trade surplus misses expectations

By John McCrank

TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell for a fourth straight day against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, sliding 0.6 percent as oil prices dropped to near the psychologically important $100 a barrel level and drove down the commodity-linked currency.

Bond prices fell as rallying equities sapped the safe haven bid for government debt.

The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0765 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.89 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0697 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.48 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

The currency fell as low as C$1.0821 versus the greenback, or 92.41 U.S. cents, its lowest level in almost 13 months.