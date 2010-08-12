CANADA FX DEBT-C$ snaps 2-day slide, bonds decline

* C$ ends at 95.90 U.S. cents

* Currency neared C$1.05 before turning higher

* Bond prices slip after two-days of big gains (Updates to close)

By Ka Yan Ng

OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended its two-day slide against the U.S. currency on Thursday, reclaiming some of the ground it had lost because of growing doubts about the outlook for the global economy.

The currency approached the key level of C$1.05 to the U.S. dollar, but when it did not break through this mark it gained a little momentum higher with no major Canadian economic releases scheduled for the day.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 finished at C$1.0428 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.90 U.S. cents, up moderately from Wednesday's finish at C$1.0453 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.67 U.S. cents.

"Overall the Canadian dollar is outperforming today," said Tyson Wright, senior foreign exchange trader at Custom House, a currency services firm in British Columbia.