CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens with oil on economic gloom

* C$ falls vs greenback as oil falls below $40 a barrel

* Bonds flat to higher as Toronto stocks selloff

* BoC surveys show worse credit conditions, glum sentiment

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. currency on Monday as the price of crude fell below $40 a barrel on fears a deepening recession will curb demand.

At 10:36 a.m. (1536 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.204 to the U.S. dollar, or 83.06 U.S. cents, down from C$1.1908 to the U.S. dollar, or 83.98 U.S. cents, on Friday.

Bond prices were higher as money flowed from riskier assets, with Toronto's main stock index .GSPTSE down more than 2 percent.

The Canadian currency was pressured by a slump in the price of oil CLc1, which fell below $40 a barrel on fears recession is reducing global demand. [ID:nSYD425287].