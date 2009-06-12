CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as oil, equity markets weaken

* C$ falls to 89.09 U.S. cents

* Oil drops below $72, pressures currency

* Bonds flat to higher on easing supply concerns (Adds details, quote)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, June 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning as equities markets and commodities prices weakened and as the greenback recovered after losses this week.

At 9:40 a.m. (1340 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.1225 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.09 U.S. cents, down from C$1.1032 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.65 U.S. cents, on Thursday.

Canada is a major oil producer and the Canadian currency was pressured on Friday by a drop in oil prices CLc1 to below $72 a barrel after a three-day rally. The Canadian dollar was also hit by a stronger U.S. dollar after the greenback had spent most of the week under pressure as investors turned to higher-yielding currencies and other assets. [ID:nLC158279] [FRX/]

Rises on stock markets also have been supporting the Canadian dollar recently, but equities were weaker on Friday ahead of G8 finance ministers' meetings [MKTS/GLOB] in Italy over the weekend.