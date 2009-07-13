CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat as investors eye U.S. earnings

* C$ bounces comfortably off overnight low

* Awaits direction from U.S. corporate earnings

* Bond prices flat across the curve

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was relatively flat versus the U.S. currency on Monday as investors opted out of major commitments ahead of the flurry of quarterly results due this week from U.S. bellwether companies.

A general aversion to risk had dragged the Canadian dollar down to as low as C$1.1671 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.68 U.S. cents, overnight before it staged a rebound to C$1.1620 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.06 U.S. cents.

However, there was little conviction behind the currency's move as investors were largely biding their time until catching a glimpse of quarterly results due this week from the big U.S. banks and industrial bellwethers.

"We're really just range trading waiting for the corporate news out of the U.S. which is really by far the most important driver this week," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London. "So we're bouncing around in a range today waiting for some direction in equities."

At 7:40 a.m. (1140 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.1634 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.95 U.S. cents, up from C$1.1647 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.86 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

Capping the Canadian dollar's rise was a slide in prices for key Canadian exports like oil and gold. Oil prices slipped below $60 a barrel, heading toward a seven-week low given concerns over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, gold prices also edged lower.

The Canadian data due this week are the manufacturing sales report for May due out on Wednesday, followed by the more key consumer price index figures for June due on Friday.

Domestic bond prices were flat across the curve. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)