CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges up ahead of Bank of Canada surveys

* C$ range C$1.2285-C$1.2200

* Market focus on Bank of Canada surveys

* Bonds mixed ahead of earnings reports

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against the U.S. currency on Monday morning, but trade was subdued ahead of release of the Bank of Canada's business outlook and senior loan officer surveys.

The surveys, which will be watched for more clues on business confidence and credit conditions in Canada, were set for release at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Monday.

"Both of those reports will be watched closely to see whether we get any indication of an easing in terms of the pressures on the Canadian economy," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

At 9:33 a.m. (1333 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2240 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.70 U.S. cents, up slightly from C$1.2252 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.62 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.