Canadian dollar flags for third week as US$ gains

By John McCrank

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell for the second straight day against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as talk of rising inflation and higher U.S. interest rates strengthened the greenback.

Canadian bond prices ended mostly lower as strong performances in the equities markets lessened the safe haven appeal of government debt.

The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0292 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.16 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0232 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.73 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.

For the week, the Canadian currency ended down 1 percent against the U.S. dollar, after slumping 2.6 percent last week, and 0.5 percent the week before.