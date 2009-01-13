CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls vs greenback after trade data

* C$ hits January low after trade data

* Canada trade surplus narrows more than expected

* Bonds mixed; Toronto stocks rise more than 1 percent (Adds quotes, details)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, hitting its weakest level this month, pressured by data that showed the country's trade surplus narrowed more than expected.

At 11:10 a.m. (1610 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.2280 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.43 U.S. cents, down from C$1.2154 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.28 U.S. cents, on Monday.

At one point, the Canadian unit hit C$1.2315 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.20 U.S. cents.

Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that the country's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in November to C$1.28 billion, the smallest surplus since October 1997, due to plummeting prices for oil exports. [ID:N13254064]