CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds after trade data, bonds weak

* C$ rebounds from session low as appetite for risk grows

* Bonds flat to lower as stocks post more gains

* Canada sheds 82,600 jobs in Feb, jobless rate rises

* Canada trade deficit at C$993 mln is biggest on record (Updates to midmorning)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot higher against the U.S. currency on Friday morning with growth in risk appetite, fueled by optimism over stock market rises, outgunning further evidence of a deteriorating economy.

At 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), the currency was at C$1.2696 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.77 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2791 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.18 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.

That was a rebound from the session low of C$1.2844 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.86 U.S. cents, which was hit after Canadian employment data for February came in worse than expected.