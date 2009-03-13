Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:20 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar swings widely, ends higher

Fri Mar 13, 2009 5:33pm EDT
 
* Rising global optimism outweighs gloomy Canadian data

* C$ trades in 77.86 U.S. cent to 79.20 U.S. cent range

* Bonds turn higher as focus back on economic data

* Canada sheds 82,600 jobs in Feb, jobless rate rises

* Canada trade deficit at C$993 mln is biggest on record (Updates to close)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar closed higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday after swinging in a wide range with the market torn between mounting optimism over the world banking system and further evidence of a deteriorating domestic economy.

The currency finished at C$1.2725 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2791 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.18 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.

That was a rebound from the session low of C$1.2844 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.86 U.S. cents, which was hit after Canadian employment data for February came in worse than expected.   Continued...
 