CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar swings widely, ends higher
* Rising global optimism outweighs gloomy Canadian data
* C$ trades in 77.86 U.S. cent to 79.20 U.S. cent range
* Bonds turn higher as focus back on economic data
* Canada sheds 82,600 jobs in Feb, jobless rate rises
* Canada trade deficit at C$993 mln is biggest on record (Updates to close)
By Ka Yan Ng
TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar closed higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday after swinging in a wide range with the market torn between mounting optimism over the world banking system and further evidence of a deteriorating domestic economy.
The currency finished at C$1.2725 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2791 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.18 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.
That was a rebound from the session low of C$1.2844 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.86 U.S. cents, which was hit after Canadian employment data for February came in worse than expected. Continued...