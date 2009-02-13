CANADA FX DEBT-C$ up on risk appetite, but off overnight high

* C$ hits overnight high near 81.50 U.S. cents

* Currency rallies on renewed appetite for risk

* Bond prices mixed in holiday-shortened session (Adds details and comments)

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied versus the U.S. greenback on Friday as investor appetite for risk returned on hopes for a U.S. government plan to subsidize mortgages, but moves were exaggerated by thin trade.

The Canadian currency rallied overnight to C$1.2281 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.43 U.S. cents, along with a surge in global stock markets, but it eventually relinquished some of the gains as the rally did not carry into the North American session.

Global stocks were given a boost following news on Thursday that Washington was hammering out a plan to subsidize mortgage payments for some U.S. homeowners. [ID:nN12472591]

"It's basically the same relationship as before that has been driving the price action -- i.e., the price movement in equities," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.