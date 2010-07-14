CANADA FX DEBT-C$ closes lower after U.S. Fed minutes

* C$ ends at 96.70 U.S. cents

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after a cautious assessment from the U.S. Federal Reserve fueled concern about economic recovery.

In the minutes of a policy meeting released on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. central bank sparked concern by suggesting additional measures may be needed if an already softening economic outlook were to take a turn for the worse. [ID:nN14148574]

The assessment sparked jitters on financial markets and helped to push down the price of oil, a key Canadian export, as well as pressure U.S. stocks, typically a barometer of risk appetite. [O/R] [.N]

"I sense that the dovish tone may have caused a bit of concern on the part of investors, so we're seeing now more of a risk aversion trade with Treasuries higher and risk assets such as the Canadian dollar being sold off," said Millan Mulraine, economics strategist at TD Securities.