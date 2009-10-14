Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:00 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits highest level in over 14 months

Wed Oct 14, 2009 7:43am EDT
 
  * C$ rises as high as C$1.0252 to the U.S. dollar
 * Move driven by upbeat U.S. corporate results
 * Bond prices stuck lower across the curve
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose early
on Wednesday to its highest level in over 14 months as upbeat
U.S. corporate results sparked renewed optimism for a global
recovery and fueled appetite for riskier assets.
 The currency's rise was compounded by a lower U.S. dollar
as earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N: Quote) early Wednesday
and from Intel Corp (INTC.O: Quote) late Tuesday both topped
expectations and tarnished the greenback's safe have appeal.
 That helped the Canadian currency shoot as high as C$1.0252
to the U.S. dollar, or 97.54 U.S. cents, which was its highest
level since Aug. 1, 2008.
 "The better background for U.S. corporate results is
reflective of a better macro background and that is positive
for currencies that are most plugged into the economic cycle
and Canada leads the charge in the respect," said Adam Cole,
global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.
 "So the strength of equities, the strength of the Canadian
dollar and the strength of commodities all reflect the better
risk and growth background that markets are discounting."
 At 7:30 a.m. (1130 GMT), the Canadian unit CAD=D3 was at
C$1.0285 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.23 U.S. cents, up from from
C$1.0365 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.48 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's
close.
 Domestic bond prices were stuck lower across the curve,
tracking the move in the bigger U.S. Treasury market, as the
upbeat corporate results boosted stock futures and sapped
demand for more secure assets like government debt.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
 