CANADA FX DEBT-C$ inches up for 5th straight session

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar finished higher against the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, largely shrugging off U.S. Federal Reserve comments that economic recovery was too slow and the Fed's affirmation of its commitment to buying bonds to help recovery.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's statement contained little acknowledgment of the recent uptick in economic data but focused squarely on high unemployment. [ID:nTLAENE627]

"From a macro perspective there's nothing that's been changed. The Fed met expectations in market," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

"As a result, the market's reaction has been somewhat muted from a currency perspective."

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 finished at C$1.0065 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.35 U.S. cents, up slightly from C$1.0077 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.24 U.S. cents, at Monday's finish.

The currency has been trapped in a tight range during the last several sessions, reacting to swings in the U.S. dollar and commodity prices, and has managed to finish a touch higher in each of the past five sessions.

Spitz said parity with the U.S. dollar was still being eyed, and a breakthrough could possibly come amid the raft of U.S. data to be relased this week, including inflation for November, various housing data, weekly jobless figures, and regional manufacturing numbers. ECONUS

Canadian bond prices were largely lower across the curve, tracking U.S. Treasury prices. Treasuries fell after the Fed statement, which showed no signs that it would curtail economic stimulus measures, thereby raising the prospect of accelerating growth and inflation.

The interest-rate sensitive two-year bond CA2YT=RR sagged 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.722 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR fell 83 Canadian cents to yield 3.339 percent. Canadian bonds put in a mixed performance against their U.S. counterparts. CABONEA (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)