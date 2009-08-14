Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:05 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$, bonds head higher on U.S. data

Fri Aug 14, 2009 9:59am EDT
 
 * C$ extends gains to C$1.0834, or 92.30 U.S. cents
 * Bond prices rise with U.S. Treasuries on mild inflation
 * U.S. CPI matches forecasts, soothes inflation concerns
 * Canadian manufacturing shipments jump 1.9 pct
 TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
gains versus the U.S. currency on Friday morning after data
showed a jump in Canadian factory sales and as U.S. consumer
prices suggested inflation will remain mild as the economy
stabilizes.
 Canadian data showed the value of Canadian manufacturing
shipments rose for the first time in four months, up 1.9
percent in June from May, and well ahead of the 0.5 percent
rise predicted by analysts. [ID:nN14293720]
 In the United States, the key U.S. consumer price index was
unchanged in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June.
[ID:nN13244265], suggesting that U.S. interest rates will not
rise any time soon.
 "The market has taken the (U.S.) dollar slightly weaker but
not significantly so on the release of U.S. CPI," said Jack
Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank
Financial Group. "Better than expected data in Canada has given
some impetus to selling dollar/Canada but by and large it'll be
U.S. dollar flows that are going to dictate the terms of
engagement."
 At 9:40 a.m. (1340 GMT), the Canadian currency was at
C$1.0834 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.30 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.0890 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.83 U.S. cents, at
Thursday's close.
 BONDS RISE
 Canadian bond prices were higher across the curve,
following U.S. Treasuries, which rose on the mild consumer
inflation data, which led the  market to believe that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for some time.
 The two-year Canadian bond edged up 3 Canadian cents to
C$99.36 to yield 1.319 percent, while the 10-year bond rose 27
Canadian cents to C$102.27 to yield 3.474 percent.
 The 30-year bond gained 45 Canadian cents to C$117.55 to
yield 3.953 percent. In the United States, the 30-year bond
yielded 4.408 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)
 