Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:19 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rangebound ahead of U.S. data

Tue Feb 15, 2011 8:25am EST
 
 * C$ edges up to $1.0147
 * Bond prices slip ahead of U.S. retail sales   
 TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar ground higher
in a tight range against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, supported
by by firmer oil prices and buoyant stocks ahead of U.S. retail
sales data.
 Canadian government bonds tracked U.S. Treasuries lower
ahead of the U.S. data.
 Chinese inflation data helped ease investor concerns on
Tuesday that the world's No 2 economy will have to tighten
monetary policy more aggressively, while steady European growth
figures kept stocks buoyant. Wall Street looked set for modest
gains at the open. [MKTS/GLOB]
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4  moved in a familiar range and
not far off its firmest level of 2011, eyeing the C$0.9832
level, or $1.0171. It traded as high as C$0.9851 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0151, and as low as C$0.9898 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0103.
 The broader range of the year so far, between
C$0.9832-C$1.0111, has held largely because expectations on
U.S. and Canadian interest rates have been relatively steady as
neither the Canadian nor U.S. central banks have shifted their
stances on interest rates, said Sacha Tihanyi, currency
strategist at Scotia Capital.
 U.S. retail figures, due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), may
provide further direction for broader markets on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.6 percent rise in
retail sales in January, matching December. ECON
 "I think it will really have to knock the socks off people
to get (dollar/Canada) pushing below the Feb. 4 low. But it
just seems the upside is constrained for the time being," said
Tihanyi.
 At 8 a.m. (1300 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$0.9855
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0147, up from C$0.9885 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0116, at Monday's North American session close.
 The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR slipped 5
Canadian cents to yield 1.950 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR fell 18 Canadian cents to yield 3.510 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 