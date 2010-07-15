CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dragged lower by weak U.S. data; bonds rally

* C$ ends at 96.26 U.S. cents

* Weak U.S. data raises concerns about recovery

* Bonds gain in risk aversion play (Updates to close, adds quote)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its lowest level in nearly a week against the greenback on Thursday, hit by U.S. data that fueled worries about the economic health of Canada's biggest trading partner.

Investor sentiment soured after a gauge of factory activity in New York state fell sharply and a third monthly drop in wholesale prices in June fueled worries about deflation. [ID:nEAH104F00] [ID:nN15196157]

The currency fell to C$1.0443 to the U.S. dollar, its lowest level since July 9, as the U.S. data sparked a broader selloff in riskier assets, sending U.S. Treasury bonds higher and weighing on global equities -- though Toronto's main stock index .GSPTSE ended 1 percent higher thanks to a late rally [.TO].

"(It's) worries over what's happening with the U.S. in terms of weak data, a weak equity market. I guess the question is, is that going to have an effect on Canada and slow down the Canadian economy," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.