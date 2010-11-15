Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:29 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges up as data offset by stocks, commodities

Mon Nov 15, 2010 4:37pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* C$ closes at 99.12 U.S. cents

* U.S. retail sales data supports

* Softer commodities, stocks weigh

* Canadian bond prices track Treasuries down

(Updates to close)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was little changed against a broadly stronger greenback on Monday, as the benefit of upbeat U.S. data was undermined by struggling equity and commodity markets.

Sales at U.S. retailers rose more than expected in October to post their largest gain in seven months, further evidence the economy was regaining strength after hitting a soft patch in the summer. [ID:nN15239736]

"U.S. retail sales came in relatively strong, so it removed some of the headwind on the Canadian dollar," said Charles St-Arnaud, Canadian economist and currency strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.   Continued...
 