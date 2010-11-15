CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges up as data offset by stocks, commodities

* C$ closes at 99.12 U.S. cents

* U.S. retail sales data supports

* Softer commodities, stocks weigh

* Canadian bond prices track Treasuries down

(Updates to close)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was little changed against a broadly stronger greenback on Monday, as the benefit of upbeat U.S. data was undermined by struggling equity and commodity markets.

Sales at U.S. retailers rose more than expected in October to post their largest gain in seven months, further evidence the economy was regaining strength after hitting a soft patch in the summer. [ID:nN15239736]