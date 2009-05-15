Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:13 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ down after weak manufacturing data

Fri May 15, 2009 9:47am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * Canada manufacturing data misses expectations
 * Lower oil prices add to drag on C$
 * Bond prices largely unchanged
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was lower
versus the U.S. currency on Friday morning, pulled down by
Canadian manufacturing shipment figures that came in weaker
than expected and a slide in oil prices.
 The week's key economic data showed manufacturing shipments
fell by 2.7 percent in March from February. Analysts had
expected 1 percent increase over February. [ID:nN15154382]
 "We just had weaker than expected manufacturing shipments
numbers and that doesn't exactly bode well for March GDP, so I
think the Canadian dollar is trading off that," said Charmaine
Buskas, senior economics strategist at TD Securities.
 "So what was otherwise shaping up to be a halfway decent
March GDP number for Canada has now sort of fallen back."
 At 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian currency was at
C$1.1741 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.17 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.1710 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.40 U.S. cents, at Thursday's
close.
 Buskas said the Canadian dollar's weakness was also due a
bid for the greenback in the aftermath of better than expected
U.S. inflation and manufacturing data. [ID:nN13408473]
[ID:nNYS005065]
 Another drag on the Canadian dollar came from a drop in the
price of oil, a key Canadian export, which fell below $58 a
barrel on weak demand after it had rallied to a six-month
higher earlier this week. [ID:nSIN460588]
 Further moves in the currency could be limited for the rest
of the session with no Canadian data due for release and the
likelihood of traders opting to get a head start on the long
weekend in Canada. Monday is the Victoria Day holiday.
 "If anything, we are going to see some pretty quiet trading
for the rest of the day ... it's unlikely that the market is
going to move significantly after these data are out," Buskas
said.
 BOND PRICEST
 Canadian bond prices were mixed and were expected to take
their direction throughout the session from movements in North
American equities.
 Toronto's key stock market index rallied to a six-month
high last week but has since taken a step back.
 The benchmark two-year Canadian government was down 1
Canadian cent at C$100.29 to yield 1.105 percent, while the
10-year bond was off 6 Canadian cents at C$105.56 to yield
3.101 percent.
 The 30-year bond was up 5 Canadian cents at C$119.60 to
yield 3.851 percent.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)
 