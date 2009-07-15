CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots to one-month high near 90 U.S. cents

* C$ touches C$1.1117 to the U.S. dollar

* Marks highest level in over a month

* Some speculation of M&A-linked flows

* Bond prices skid as equities get boost (Recasts)

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's currency vaulted to its highest level in more than a month versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, helped by improved hopes for a global economic recovery and equity-market rally that fueled risk appetite.

Late in Wednesday's session the Canadian dollar rose as high as C$1.1117 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.95 U.S. cents. That marked its highest level since June 12 and lifted it further above the seven-week low it tumbled to last week.

While the rise came alongside meaty gains in North American equities and higher prices for major Canadian exports like oil and gold, some market experts felt there could be more behind the latest move in the domestic currency.

"You have to guess that there is some deal going though, whether it's an M&A related deal or whether it's a one-off or something," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.

"There's definitely been a little more force than just equities rallying and the world being a safer place because Canada has been such a monster outperformer this week."

At 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.1135 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.81 U.S. cents, up from C$1.1360 to the U.S. dollar, or 88.03 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.

That puts the domestic currency up 4.6 percent this week over the Bank of Canada closing level provided on Friday.

Also helping to buoy the Canadian dollar was increased optimism about a global recovery after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in minutes from its June meeting that the U.S. recession was coming to an end. [ID:nWEQ001205]

A healthy global economy would likely mean more demand for the commodities that Canada is a key exporter of. Oil prices were up 3 percent while gold hit a two-week high.

The Canadian dollar shrugged off a report that showed factory sales in Canada fell in May to the lowest level in almost 11 years, putting the economy on track for a sharp contraction in the second quarter. [ID:nN15446129]

Earlier this week a pair of surveys from the Bank of Canada showed businesses are more hopeful about their economic future while lenders are tightening credit conditions at a lesser rate than in previous quarters. The reports reinforce other data suggesting the recession may have hit bottom. [ID:nN13381629]

BONDS PINNED LOWER

Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve as upbeat corporate earnings out of the United States lent a bid to North American stocks and sapped demand for more secure government debt.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's key index was up more than 2 percent, taking its cue from the bigger U.S. markets on the heels on Tuesday's solid results and outlook from Intel Corp (INTC.O: Quote), [ID:nN14260734]

The two-year Canada bond was down 4 Canadian cents at C$99.99 to yield 1.255 percent, while the 10-year bond retreated 60 Canadian cents to C$102.00 to yield 3.508 percent.

The 30-year bond fell 85 Canadian cents to C$116.05 to yield 4.035 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury bond yielded 4.456 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)