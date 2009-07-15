Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:07 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots to one-month high near 90 U.S. cents

Wed Jul 15, 2009 4:40pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * C$ touches C$1.1117 to the U.S. dollar
 * Marks highest level in over a month
 * Some speculation of M&A-linked flows
 * Bond prices skid as equities get boost
 (Adds Bank of Canada closing level)
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's currency vaulted to
its highest level against the U.S. dollar in more than a month
on Wednesday, helped by improved hopes for a global economic
recovery and equity-market rally that fueled risk appetite.
 Late in Wednesday's session the Canadian dollar rose as
high as C$1.1117 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.95 U.S. cents. That
marked its highest level since June 12 and lifted it further
above the seven-week low it tumbled to last week.
 While the rise came alongside meaty gains in North American
equities and higher prices for major Canadian exports like oil
and gold, some market experts felt there could be more behind
the latest move by the currency.
 "You have to guess that there is some deal going though,
whether it's an M&A-related deal or whether it's a one-off or
something," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange
trading at Scotia Capital.
 "There's definitely been a little more force than just
equities rallying and the world being a safer place because
Canada has been such a monster outperformer this week."
 The currency closed at C$1.1143 to the U.S. dollar, or
89.74 U.S. cents, well up from C$1.1360 to the U.S. dollar, or
88.03 U.S. cents, on Tuesday.
 That put the Canadian dollar up more than 4 percent this
week over the Bank of Canada's closing level on Friday.
 Also helping to buoy the currency was increased optimism
about a global recovery after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in
the minutes from its June meeting that the U.S. recession was
coming to an end. [ID:nWEQ001205]
 A healthy global economy would likely mean more demand for
key Canadian export commodities. Oil prices were up 3 percent
while gold hit a two-week high.
 The Canadian dollar shrugged off a report that showed
factory sales in Canada fell in May to the lowest level in
almost 11 years, putting the economy on track for a sharp
contraction in the second quarter. [ID:nN15446129]
 Earlier this week a pair of surveys from the Bank of Canada
showed businesses are more hopeful about their economic future
while lenders are tightening credit conditions at a lesser rate
than in previous quarters. The reports reinforce other data
suggesting the recession may have hit bottom. [ID:nN13381629]
 BONDS PINNED LOWER
 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve as upbeat
corporate earnings out of the United States lent a bid to North
American stocks and sapped demand for more secure government
debt.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's main index closed up more than
2 percent, taking its cue from the bigger U.S. markets on the
heels on Tuesday's solid results and the strong outlook from
Intel Corp (INTC.O: Quote). .TO
 The two-year bond was down 4 Canadian cents at
C$99.99 to yield 1.255 percent, while the 10-year bond
retreated 65 Canadian cents to C$101.95 to yield 3.514
percent.
 The 30-year bond fell 84 Canadian cents to C$116.06 to
yield 4.035 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury
bond yielded 4.51 percent.
 Canadian bonds outperformed their U.S. counterparts, with
the yield on the 10-year bond about 10 basis points below the
U.S. 10-year yield, compared with about 4 basis points on
Tuesday.
 (With additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Rob
Wilson)
 