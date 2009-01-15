CANADA FX DEBT-C$ touches one-month low as oil drops

* C$ drops for 5th straight session as oil falls below $36

* Bonds fall as TSX rebounds to close up 2.2 pct

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar finished at its weakest level in a month against the U.S. currency on Thursday, pressured by a drop in the price of oil on growing concerns over the economic downturn and its impact on demand.

Canadian government bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries lower, as both markets reacted to the choppy moves in equities.

The Canadian currency finished at C$1.2515 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.90 U.S. cents, down from C$1.2483 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.11 U.S. cents, on Wednesday.

The currency at one point touched C$1.2678, or 78.88 U.S. cents, its weakest level since Dec. 9, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It has fallen for five straight sessions as oil prices have dropped and economic reports in both Canada and the United States have deepened fears about the depth of the global economic downturn.