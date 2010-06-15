Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:43 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as euro auctions boost risk appetite

Tue Jun 15, 2010 5:03pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * C$ closes at C$1.0251, or 97.55 U.S. cents
 * Growth in Canada factory sales, productivity slows
 (Adds analyst comment. Updates to close)
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened on Tuesday, shrugging off mediocre North American
data and tracking global stocks, commodities and other riskier
currencies higher after successful European debt auctions
raised confidence in the global economic recovery.
 Solid demand at debt auctions in Spain, Ireland and Belgium
boosted the euro and gave financial markets some relief about
the euro zone's finances.  [FRX/] [ID:nLDE65E0WQ]
 "They (the Canadian dollar and euro) are both benefiting from increased
global risk appetite, as has been the case recently," said Mark Chandler, head
of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
 The Canadian dollar closed the North American session at
C$1.0251, or 97.55 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0325, or 96.85 U.S.
cents, at Monday's close. It firmed as high as C$1.0242.
 In a note to clients, RBC said a resistance level at
C$1.0355 is expected to cap U.S. dollar rallies, setting the
Canadian currency up for a re-test of support at C$1.0226.
 The commodity-linked currency was also supported by U.S.
crude oil futures rising above $77 a barrel to their highest
level since May 6, and rallying gold prices. [O/R] [GOL/]
 "We're more of a follower than a leader on the current
move. This is more being driven by a resurgence in European
currencies," said Shane Enright, executive director at CIBC
World Markets.
 The day's domestic data hardened expectations that second-quarter economic
growth would be less robust than in the previous two quarters, but not bad
enough to derail expectations that the Bank of Canada would continue to raise
interest rates. [ID:nN15258387] The central bank's next rate-setting
announcement is July 20.
 Growth in Canadian manufacturing sales slowed in April and productivity
came in lower than expected in the first quarter. [ID:nN15258387]
 "We had a combination of somewhat softer manufacturing
data. Labor productivity was a little bit lower but if you look
at labor costs, they're actually negative on a year on year
basis," said Chandler.
 "Once again, nothing in the recent data has been
significant enough to change the medium term outlook for the
bank. They'll continue to watch data right up until (July)
20th."
 U.S. economic data was also fairly weak as manufacturing in
New York state grew in June even as hiring slowed, while U.S.
import prices recorded their largest decline in nearly a year
in May. [ID:nN15253343]
 BONDS FALL, BUT OUTPERFORM U.S.
 With investors looking to riskier assets, safe-haven Canadian government
bond prices were mostly lower.
 The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR was off 6 Canadian
cents to yield 1.84 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR
lost 7 Canadian cents to yield 3.44 percent.
 "There's an absence of headline worries coming out of
Europe, at least for today, and the rally in equity markets is
causing some residual damage in bonds but it's happening most
in the U.S.," said Chandler. "The currency is also helping a
little bit."
 Canadian bonds outperformed U.S. Treasuries across the
curve, with the 10-year yield 13 basis points above its U.S.
counterpart, compared to 17 basis points above on Monday.
 In debt offerings, Quebec sold C$500 million of six-year
notes in a reopening of an existing 3.50 percent issue, while
Canada Housing Trust on Tuesday sold C$5.5 billion of five-year
notes due June 15, 2015, according to term sheets seen by
Reuters. [TNC-CAN]
 In corporate issuance, Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO sold
C$350 million of 10-year notes due June 18, 2020.
[ID:nN1597869]
(Additional reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Mario Di
Simine )
 