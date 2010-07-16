CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 9-day low vs US$ on growth fears

* C$ at 94.95 U.S. cents on Friday morning

* Concerns over U.S. recovery hurting commodity currencies

* Bonds rally in safe-haven bid (Adds details following U.S. data releases)

By John McCrank

TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar sank to a nine-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as growing concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and the pace of growth in China dampened demand for commodity-based currencies.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities such as oil, natural gas, copper, and gold, and about three-quarters of the country's exports are absorbed by the United States.

A raft of recent U.S. economic data has come in weaker than market forecasters had predicted, stoking concerns that the health of the world's No. 1 economy is taking a turn for the worse.

Data this week out of China also prompted concerns among market players that growth there is less robust than expected.