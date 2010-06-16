CANADA FX DEBT-Oil aids C$ climb; market shrugs off Carney

* C$ touches high of C$1.0224 to the U.S. dollar

* Bond prices higher across the curve (Recasts, adds Bank of Canada, quotes)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to the highest level in a month against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices, as the market largely shrugged off comments by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney.

The Canadian dollar rose as high as C$1.0224 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.81 U.S. cents, its strongest level since May 14.

The currency got much of its thrust from a move in the oil price to above $77 a barrel, said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. The rise was also facilitated by the currency's ability to punch through key technical levels.

"The technical test of support levels at C$1.0245 has been broken and now it is falling back to C$1.0225," Strauss said.

But by 12:42 p.m. (1642 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 had backed off to C$1.0245 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.61 U.S. cents, still up from C$1.0251, or 97.55 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.

In a speech in Prince Edward Island, Carney cautioned markets not to take another Bank of Canada interest rate hike for granted, saying volatile global conditions mean no particular path for monetary policy is preordained. [ID:nN16164000]

"Nothing really new or no new insight into monetary policy thinking from the Bank of Canada perspective," Strauss said of the speech, adding Carney's comments "provided no direction" for the Canadian dollar.

The central bank raised its key rate by a quarter point on June 1 to 0.5 percent, becoming the first central bank in the Group of Seven wealthy countries to do so. Markets are pricing in a second rate hike on July 20. [BOCWATCH]

Strauss said the next key technical levels for the Canadian dollar are C$1.0225 to the U.S. dollar and C$1.0111. On the top side, analysts would be eyeing C$1.0328.

BONDS HIGHER

Canadian bond prices edged higher across the curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries, which benefited from modest safe-haven flows after data showed U.S. housing starts in May fell more than expected to a five-month low. [US/]

The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR was up 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.803 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR jumped 35 Canadian cents to yield 3.386 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter Galloway)