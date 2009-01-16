CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises with oil price, equities

* C$ rises after falling five straight sessions

* For the week, it drops 4.6 percent

* Bonds flat to lower across curve; TSX closes up

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar finished the week on a positive note on Friday, boosted by firmer oil prices and stronger equities, after falling five straight sessions against the U.S. currency.

For the week, however, the currency dropped 4.6 percent, its worst weekly performance since late October, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Most Canadian bond prices were lower, following U.S. Treasuries, and also hurt by the rise in equities.

The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.2480 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.13 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2515 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.90 U.S. cents, on Thursday.