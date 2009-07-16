Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:08 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns lower following three-day surge

Thu Jul 16, 2009 7:56am EDT
 
 * C$ slips to C$1.1185 to the U.S. dollar
 * Move follows three sessions of gains
 * Bond prices higher across curve
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Canada's currency fell versus
the greenback on Thursday as investors pocketed recent gains
that some experts said might have been overdone after a surge
in the prior session.
 The pullback in the Canadian dollar did not draw concern as
it came on the heels of a session where it raced to its highest
level in more than a month, when it touched C$1.1117 to the
U.S. dollar, or 89.95 U.S. cents.
 At 7:45 a.m. (1145 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.1185
to the U.S. dollar, or 89.41 U.S. cents, down from C$1.1143 to
the U.S. dollar, or 89.74 U.S. cents.
 "Just some risk aversion coming back to markets probably
weighing on the loonie," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at
BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "The loonie's rally seems to
have gone beyond that warranted by the run-up in commodity
prices, so it may have gotten ahead of itself and was due for a
pullback."
 During the overnight session the Canadian dollar fell as
low as C$1.1226 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.08 U.S. cents.
 Oil prices were down as investors remained cautious about
the pace of economic recovery, a factor that likely weighed on
the domestic currency since oil is a key Canadian export.
 Heading into Thursday's session the Canadian dollar was up
about 4 percent for the week.
 Canadian bond prices were up across the curve as appetite
for more secure assets like government debt increased as news
of a breakdown in talks on bailing out U.S. lender CIT Group
Inc (CIT.N: Quote) made a bankruptcy filing of the company possible.
 (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
 