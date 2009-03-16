Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:21 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms with risk appetite, oil limits gain

Mon Mar 16, 2009 10:13am EDT
 
 * C$ firmer but lags other majors versus the greenback
 * Bond prices give way to rising stocks
 * Canada's capacity utilization data has little impact
 TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
firmer against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning in a market
willing to take on more risk, but gains were held back by the
slipping price of oil.
 The Canadian dollar was helped by stock markets, which
continued last week's gains with spirits lifted after British
bank Barclays Plc said it had had a "strong start" to 2009,
echoing comments last week by some big U.S. lenders that they
were profitable in January and February. [MKTS/GLOB]
 Also, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Sunday that the sees the U.S. economic decline moderating and
recovery beginning in 2010.
 At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.2695 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.77 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.2725 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, at Friday's
close.
 Earlier, it had climbed as high as C$1.2635 to the U.S.
dollar, or 79.15 U.S. cents.
 "We're seeing the Canadian dollar strengthening today,
based on continued risk appetite spilled over from last week.
And then also the U.S. dollar is weaker across the board," said
Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets.
 The recovery in risk appetite pushed the U.S. dollar lower,
while the euro hit its highest level in more than a month.
[ID:FRX/]
 The Canadian currency's rise, however, lagged that of the
euro and other major currencies versus the greenback, partly
because oil prices fell after OPEC decided not to lower output
targets. Crude prices often set the direction of the Canadian
dollar since Canada is a major exporter of oil.
 Data on Monday showed Canadian industries ran at a record
low 74.7 percent of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2008,
pulled down by weak demand for manufactured goods [ID:N16], but
the figures were within expectations and had little impact on
the currency.
 BONDS FALL
 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve as rising
stock markets chipped away at the safe-haven appeal of
government debt.
 The two-year bond fell 6 Canadian cents to C$102.95 to
yield 1.005 percent. The 10-year bond fell 33 Canadian cents to
C$107.42 to yield 2.904 percent.
 The 30-year bond lost 90 Canadian cents to C$124.00 to
yield 3.633 percent. The U.S. 30-year bond yielded 3.787
percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Peter Galloway)
 