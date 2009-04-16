Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:17 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 13-week high after factory sales data

Thu Apr 16, 2009 9:30am EDT
 
 * Currency touches C$1.1982, or 83.46 U.S. cents
 * Factory sales rose in February, first time since July
 * Firm equities, oil supportive
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched
its highest level in more than 13 weeks against the U.S. dollar
on Thursday, helped by rising equities and domestic data that
showed a rebound in domestic factory sales.
 World stocks shot higher on Thursday after U.S. bank
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N: Quote) reported better-than-expected earnings.
[MKTS/GLOB], while U.S. stock index futures were also slightly
higher.
 "Equity firmness is a reflection of risk appetite
returning," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist
RBC Capital Markets. "That general optimistic sentiment is
supporting the Canadian dollar."
 In Canada, a Statistics Canada report said on Thursday
factory sales rose in February for the first time since July
due to a slight rebound in the battered auto sector amid other
encouraging signs. [ID:nN17446129]
 "It's provides further support to the notion that the pace
of the slowdown in Canada is easing," said Strauss.
 Oil CLc1 climbed toward $50 a barrel, but gains were
limited on mixed data from China and the United States.
[ID:nSP405814]
 At 9:02 a.m. (1302 GMT), the currency was at C$1.1990 to
the U.S. dollar, or 83.40 U.S. cents. Earlier, it touched
C$1.1982 to the U.S. dollar, or 83.46 U.S. cents, its highest
level since Jan. 12.
 On Wednesday, the Canadian dollar finished at C$1.2032 to
the U.S. dollar, or 83.11 U.S. cents.
 Domestic bond prices were lower across the curve.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 