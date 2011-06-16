CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hit for second day by US and Greek worry

Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:05 EST
   * C$ closes at $1.0171
 * Drops as low as $1.0102, lowest since March 17
 * Bond prices firmer across curve on safe-haven buying
 (Adds details)
 By Ka Yan Ng
 TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell hard
against the greenback for a second straight day on Thursday,
weakening during the session to its lowest level in three
months on worries about the North American economic recovery.
 Signals that have flashed U.S. weakness have included a
survey on Wednesday that showed a contraction in factory
activity in New York state and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve
Bank's business activity index on Thursday, which added to
concerns about the manufacturing sector. [ID:nN16172420]
 A weak U.S. economy does not bode well for the Canadian
economy, with which it is largely integrated.
 "The Empire survey and the Philly Fed surveys are not kind
if your major trading partner is the United States," said David
Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. He
also pointed to soft resource prices, including oil and some
base metal prices, as hurting the currency. Canada is a major
exporter of commodities.
 "The details are just not that encouraging for the Canadian
dollar backdrop at the present time."
 The factory data overshadowed better-than-expected readings
on the U.S. labor and housing markets, as well as data that
showed foreigners continued to pour money into Canada in April.
[ID:nN16171993]
 Renewed fears that Greece's debt problems were out of
control were also cited as a background factor, helping to send
the currency down by nearly a penny early in the session.
 The currency CAD=D4 ended at C$0.9832 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0171, weaker than Wednesday's North American finish of
C$0.9790 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0215.
 It broke through C$0.9850 during the day, which some
traders said was a key level that could spawn another round of
Canadian dollar weakness, possibly bringing it closer to parity
with the U.S. dollar.
 The currency was also approaching its 200-day moving
average of C$0.9925, according to Thomson Reuters data.
 "A lot of other currencies are struggling to hit (their)
200-day moving average so I think that we would need a
distinct, material deterioration in the U.S. and global
backdrops right now, or something in Greece that really upsets
sentiment even more to really test that 200-day moving
average," Watt said.
 "I don't think it's going to give up that easy."
 At one point, the Canadian dollar fell as low as C$0.9899
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0102 -- its weakest point since March
17 -- which analysts attributed to profit-taking from
short-USD/CAD positions ahead of North American data.
 "Some apprehensiveness again -- it was more taking off of
positions rather than establishing new ones," said C.J. Gavsie,
managing director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital
Markets.
 Canadian bond prices were stronger across the curve as
investors rushed back into low-risk assets, spurred by Greece
worries and the weak U.S. factory data.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR rose 11 Canadian cents to
yield 1.481 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR added
26 Canadian cents to yield 2.923 percent. Canadian bonds mostly
outperformed the U.S. counterparts across the curve.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)
 