CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends slightly lower as U.S. data drags

* C$ slides to 97.63 U.S. cents

* Rebounds from near three-week low

* Bond prices mixed (Updates to close, adds commentary)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar ended lower against the greenback on Wednesday, weighed down by weak U.S. economic data, though it recovered from close to a three-week low sparked by a sharp drop in oil prices.

U.S. core consumer inflation touched a record low in October and new home building sagged, lending support to the Federal Reserve's move to boost the sluggish U.S. economy through additional monetary easing. [ID:nN17190977]

The data pressured both the U.S. and Canadian dollars against the rest of the G10 currencies.

"It was more CAD trading in a very tight range with the U.S. dollar, and the U.S. dollar losing against most of the other G10 currencies, that dragged Canada down against those currencies as well," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.