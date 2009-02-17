CANADA FX DEBT-C$ nears 1-mth low as risk aversion mounts

* C$ skids to 78.89 U.S. cents, lowest level since Jan. 22

* Risk appetite dips on fears of prolonged global slowdown

* Bonds prices rebound as Monday's weak data sets tone (Adds details and comments)

TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in almost a month against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, hurt by rising risk-aversion as fears mounted of a protracted global economic downturn.

There was little home-grown news to drive the Canadian dollar early on Tuesday and it was being hit by wariness about the health of Europe's banks, the falling price of crude oil, and uncertainty ahead of a deadline for car giants to submit turnaround plans.

At 9:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2660 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.99 U.S. cents, down sharply from C$1.2341 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.03 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

Earlier, the Canadian currency had fallen to C$1.2675, or 78.89 U.S. cents, its weakest level since January 22.

Some of Canada's markets were closed on Monday for provincial holidays, while the Bank of Canada put the currency's close at C$1.2438 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.40 U.S. cents on Monday.

"We've seen another batch of dreadful data from around the globe in recent days and, generally, markets are reeling again on concern that the downturn continues to deepen at an unbelievable pace," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"We're seeing the U.S. dollar strengthening almost across the board. This is not just a Canadian dollar story by any means."

The greenback, which is currently perceived as a safe-haven currency, rose broadly while the euro fell to 10-week lows, pressed by concerns over a recession in eastern Europe and the knock-on effect on European banks.

BOND PRICES BOUNCE BACK

Canadian bond prices were comfortably higher across the curve with dealers playing catch up as data released on Monday, when the bond market was closed for a holiday, showed domestic factory sales had a record plunge in December.

The data showed manufacturing shipments dropped a record 8 percent from November, the fifth consecutive month-on-month decrease. It was also far steeper than the 5.3 percent fall predicted by analysts.

Eric Lascelles, chief economics and rates strategist at TD Securities, also said there was more demand for secure government debt because of concerns that the recession in emerging Europe may be more severe than elsewhere given large imbalances.

Lascelles added that a G7 meeting in Rome over the weekend that pledged to combat the recession without distorting free trade did little help risk appetite.

"Perhaps the fact that the G7 meeting didn't really resolve much is also a bit of a minor disappointment and then of course here we are playing catch-up to the absolutely abysmal manufacturing numbers that came out yesterday," said Lascelles.

Canada's economic data calendar will pick up on Wednesday with the January wholesale trade report, but Friday's consumer price index data for January is likely to attract the most attention.

The interest-rate sensitive two-year bond was up 7 Canadian cents at C$102.80 to yield 1.154 percent, while the 10-year bond rallied 70 Canadian cents to C$110.20 to yield 2.865 percent.

The 30-year bond increased C$1.15 to C$124.30 to yield 3.620 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Additional reporting by Frank Pingue, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)