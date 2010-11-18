CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs on domestic data, easing Irish fears

* C$ ends at 97.90 U.S. cents

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar ended higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as optimism that Ireland may soon resolve its debt woes nudged investors toward higher-yielding currencies and away from the greenback.

Global stocks soared on Thursday, while the euro firmed as uncertainty about the Irish debt crisis ebbed. [FRX/] [MKTS/GLOB]

Ireland's central bank chief said on Thursday he expected Dublin to receive tens of billions of euros in loans from European partners and the IMF to shore up its shattered banks. [ID:nLDE6AH0HV] [FRX/]

"It was obviously the news, or the expectations, that Ireland would accept EU and IMF support. At least a temporary resolution of that situation was what helped risky assets," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy.