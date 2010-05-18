Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:44 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Guarded optimism lifts C$, bonds edge down

Tue May 18, 2010 8:25am EDT
 
   * C$ at 97.43 U.S. cents as risk aversion diminishes
 * Bond prices mostly lower
 TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pushed higher
against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, helped by a better,
although still cautious, tone to riskier markets.
 Investors took heart from promises that euro zone finance
ministers hoped to clarify some technical and legal details of
the rescue plan this week [ID:nLDE64G290]. Spain and Portugal
are also expected to outline measures to cut their budget
deficits.
 That helped lift U.S. stock index futures, while crude oilprices, a key driver for Canada's commodity-linked currency,
recovered from a five-month low the previous session and rose
more than 3 percent to above $72 a barrel. [O/R]  [.N]
 "The general theme is guarded optimism on Europe, but that
can quickly evaporate," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian
fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
 At 8:05 a.m. (1205 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0264 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.43 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.0337 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.74 U.S. cents, at Monday's
close.
 The currency retested the overnight session high at
C$1.0259 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.48 U.S. cents, ahead of the
day's data.
 Canadian data for international securities transactions for
March is on tap, while the U.S. will present April data for
housing starts, building permits and producer prices. This
week's consumer price data for both Canada and the U.S. are due
later this week.
 With the exception of the 30-year bond, Canadian government
bond prices were mostly a touch lower and tracked U.S.
Treasuries.
 "Longer term yields in the U.S. are down and it looks to be
a little bit in Canada too. That story may be a bit about a
combination of inflation being mute and also weakness in China
(with) worries gathering a little bit of steam as well," said
Chandler.
 The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR dipped 1 Canadian
cent to C$99.24 to yield 1.882 percent, while the 10-year bond
<CA10YT=RR was up 2 Canadian cents to C$99.95 to yield 3.506
percent. The 30-year bond CA30YT=RR was up 17 Canadian cents
at C$118.65 to yield 3.880 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
 