CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges lower, bonds weaken

* C$ at 93.58 U.S. cents

* Gets short-lived pop from wholesale trade figures

* Bonds weaken after Thursday's rise (Adds commentary, updates prices)

TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed briefly against the U.S. currency on Friday morning after a domestic wholesale trade report came in stronger than expected, but quickly turned lower along with weakening stock markets.

The currency CAD=D3 rose as high as C$1.0666 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.76 U.S. cents, shortly after data showed Canadian wholesale trade rose by 2.8 percent in July from June -- a much bigger increase than analysts had forecast. [ID:nN18247835]

Overnight, the Canadian dollar had fallen 1 U.S. cent to touch a low at 92.85 U.S. cents.

"(The Canadian dollar) did move a little bit but it was a little bit of a delayed reaction," said J.P. Blais, vice president of foreign exchange products at BMO Capital Markets. "I think we saw some profit-taking overnight with a lot of people caught short U.S. dollars. I think the lack of liquidity accentuated this move a little bit."

With liquidity thinning ahead of holidays in Japan and Singapore next week, analysts expected more volatility and exaggerated moves on currency markets.