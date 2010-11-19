CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ticks higher, but China move hampers upside

* C$ hair higher at 98.04 U.S. cents

* Bond prices largely flat

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar firmed slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday but China's move to tighten monetary policy kept the currency trading in a narrow range.

China ordered lenders on Friday to lock up more of their money with the central bank for the second time in two weeks, stepping up its battle to pull excess cash out of the economy before inflation has a chance to take off. [ID:nL3E6MJ0N8]

"We have the rumors and then actual realization of a reserve requirement ratio hike for Chinese banks having the impact on markets and keeping commodity prices restrained. That's keeping us underperforming," said Sacha Tihanyi, currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"It restrains monetary conditions in China. It would essentially help to slow down growth," he added.

At 7:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0200 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.04 U.S. cents, up slightly from Thursday's finish at C$1.0215 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.90 U.S. cents.