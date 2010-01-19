CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps as oil dips; BOC rate decision eyed

* Lower at C$1.0291 to the US$, or 97.17 cents

* Market awaits Bank of Canada rate announcement

* Bond prices flat across curve

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell slightly against the U.S. currency on Tuesday morning as commodity prices lost steam and investors piled back into the greenback after a long weekend.

Disappointing economic news overseas, including a fourth straight decline in German investor confidence, helped play to the U.S. dollar's strength.

"It's a bit of the old risk-off trade today," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"What we've seen pretty much for the past year is when investors are bullish on the global economy and bullish on the outlook they've been moving out of the U.S. dollar and into other currencies and commodities and when they're a bit more cautious on the economic outlook broadly they've tended to plow back into the US dollar and out of commodities."

By 8:31 a.m. (1331 GMT), the Canadian dollar had weakened to C$1.0291 or 97.17 U.S. cents from its close at C$1.0265 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.42 U.S. cents on Monday.

The currency pared some losses after a report that Canada's composite leading indicator soared by 1.5 percent in December, the largest month-on-month increase for almost 27 years, pushed up by household spending and a surging stock market. [ID:nOTT003842]

Porter said the markets are not expecting much action from the Bank of Canada rate announcement at 9:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) in which the bank is widely expected to keep rates steady at 0.25 percent. [ID:nN15201393]

All of the 11 primary dealers surveyed last week forecast the central bank would stand pat on rates and most expect it to maintain its conditional commitment to keep the key overnight rate at its current level until the end of the second quarter. All see a rate hike at some point this year. [CA/POLL]

"The fact is the economy hasn't really significantly surprised the Bank of Canada in the past 3 months so there's really no reason for the bank to send any major signs of a change of thinking just yet," said Porter.

Canadian bond prices were mostly weaker across the curve, mirroring losses in other major markets as prices fell after UK inflation hit a 9-month high. [US/] (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)