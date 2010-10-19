Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:30 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ skids as central bank cuts growth forecast

Tue Oct 19, 2010 9:57am EDT
 
 * C$ touches as low as 96.39 U.S. cents
 * Bank of Canada holds rates steady at 1 pct
 * Bond prices flat to higher across curve
 (Adds Bank of Canada details, quote)
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell more than
2 U.S. cents to its lowest level in more than three weeks
against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada
left interest rates unchanged and cut its growth forecast.
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 touched C$1.0374 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.39 U.S. cents, its lowest level since Sept. 23.
On Monday, it finished at C$1.0141, or 98.61 U.S. cents.
 At 9:32 a.m. (1332 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at
C$1.0358 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.54 U.S. cents.
 The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 1 percent, as expected, and cut its growth
forecasts for 2010 and 2011 due to a slower than expected
global economic recovery, saying "The economic outlook for
Canada has changed."  [ID:nN19118876] For full text, please
see: [ID:nN19118393]
 The central bank, which had raised the rate three times
since June, also said inflation would be softer than expected.
 "'The economic outlook for Canada has changed.' That's
different: The bank expects the economic recovery to be more
gradual than it had projected," said John Curran, senior vice
president at CanadianForex.
 "For them to come out and say that, that's making me think
there's not going to be a rate hike any time soon and (the
Canadian dollar) is going to suffer for it."
 The Canadian dollar had already begun its descent before
the Bank of Canada move, dragged lower after China's central
bank surprised the market with its first increase of interest
rates in nearly three years, a move that reflects its concern
about rising domestic asset prices and stubborn inflation.
[ID:nTOE63E07V]
 "I certainly think given all the events that have happened
this morning, with China raising rates, it's certainly not good
for the commodity currencies and probably puts the topside in
Canada to be vulnerable," said Steve Butler, director of
foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.
 Canadian government debt prices were flat to higher with
the two-year bond CA2YT=RR up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.372
percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR climbed 8 Canadian
cents to yield 2.749 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter
Galloway)
 